Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.09.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

