Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company's operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom."

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

