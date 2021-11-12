Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 7,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 129,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

