TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRR opened at $7.09 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $270.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.