TD Securities Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

