TD Securities Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$36.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $27.12 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

