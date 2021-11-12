TD Securities Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $44.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.88. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,243,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,147,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

