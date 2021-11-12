TEAM (LON:TEAM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

TEAM (LON:TEAM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TEAM remained flat at $GBX 70.50 ($0.92) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares. TEAM has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.97.

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

