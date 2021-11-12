Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of TGLS opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

