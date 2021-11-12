Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

