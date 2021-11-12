Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.