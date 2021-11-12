Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $144.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.47 million and the lowest is $141.12 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGP remained flat at $$16.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 506,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,838. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.