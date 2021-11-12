Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $144.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.47 million and the lowest is $141.12 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGP remained flat at $$16.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 506,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,838. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

