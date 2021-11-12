Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.49 ($2.93) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.36.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.