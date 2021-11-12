TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

