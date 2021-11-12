TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. TELUS has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,410,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

