Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

