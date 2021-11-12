Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNYA stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

TNYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.