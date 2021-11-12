Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of TNC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $83.70. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. Tennant has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $701,905 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

