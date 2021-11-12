Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 309,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $143.21 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

