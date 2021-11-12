Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Sells $103,012.32 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TEX opened at $49.25 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Terex by 55.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

