Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Terex posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Terex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 321,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,096. Terex has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth $25,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

