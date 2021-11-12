Terrence Downey Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BALY opened at $46.06 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

