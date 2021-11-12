Textron (TXT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Textron (NYSE: TXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Textron ended third-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. The company continues to enjoy strong order flows, which strengthen its revenue generating capacity and footprint worldwide. Solid order activities resulted in total backlog of $9.81 billion at third-quarter end. It boasts impressive financial ratios, thereby boosting investor confidence in this stock. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its Industrial segment has been bearing the brunt of the supply chain shortage challenges. The expansion of existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, imposed by the Trump administration, may hurt the stock. If a deadlier variant of coronavirus comes, it can adversely impact the company’s operating results.”

10/29/2021 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 47.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

