The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.98 million and the highest is $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.31 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 622.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.