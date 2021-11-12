The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,215.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 139,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,733 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

