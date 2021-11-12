The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

