The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.50 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.07 ($10.67).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

