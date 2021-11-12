The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €131.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.33 ($178.04).

EPA:SU opened at €153.98 ($181.15) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €141.13.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

