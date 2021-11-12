The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.65 ($73.71).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €59.20 ($69.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.60. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.