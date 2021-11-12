The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.76% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

