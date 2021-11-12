The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $367.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.93 and a 200-day moving average of $330.41. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.59.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.