The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Decreased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SJM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.69. 2,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,923. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

