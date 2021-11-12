The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $44,871,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $31,987,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

