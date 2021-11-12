The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $57.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMA. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,762. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

