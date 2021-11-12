The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.14

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 4569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

