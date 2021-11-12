The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 171.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

