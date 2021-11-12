The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 171.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $98.20.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
