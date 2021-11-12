The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

