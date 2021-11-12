The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.86. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

