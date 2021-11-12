The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.
Shares of DIS stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.86. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.