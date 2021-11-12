TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

TXMD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 6,687,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,896. The stock has a market cap of $266.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

