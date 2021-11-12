TheStreet Upgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,998 shares of company stock valued at $406,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.