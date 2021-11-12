TheStreet Upgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to B

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

