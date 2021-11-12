Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) rose 19.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

