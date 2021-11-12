Thomas J. Mireles Sells 3,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.