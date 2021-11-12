Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 4.68% of QuinStreet worth $46,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QNST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 50.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

