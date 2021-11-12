Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primerica were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $163.00 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.