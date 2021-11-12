Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,853 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $42,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

MPC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

