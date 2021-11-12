Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $57.17 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,675,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.62% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

DNB stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

