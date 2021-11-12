Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 174,795 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,795 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

