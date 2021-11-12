Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,976 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $190.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

