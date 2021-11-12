TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 3,060,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,260. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

